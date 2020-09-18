Pixar Wins First Emmy With Animated Short-Form Series ‘Forky Asks A Question’

On Night 4 of the remote Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Pixar earned its first Emmy, for the animated short-form series Forky Asks a Question—specifically, the episode asking, “What Is Love?”

Accepting the award in pre-taped speeches were creator Bob Peterson and producer Mark Nielsen. “Bob and I partnered with a crew of Pixar’s best and brightest,” Nielsen said, “so we share this with everyone at Team Forky Shorts, along with everyone at Disney+.”

Giving thanks to his family, Peterson also paid tribute to lead voice actor Tony Hale, along with the quartet of “comedic geniuses” who appear in the Emmy-winning episode, including Carol Burnett, Mel Brooks, Betty White, and “the late, great Carl Reiner.”

Debuting last November, the series centers on Forky (Hale), a spastic, plastic spork first introduced in Toy Story 4 who knows nothing of the world, asking in each episode a question to learn a little bit about it.

The win follows a stellar night for Disney+, in which live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian picked up Emmys for cinematography, production design, sound editing, sound mixing and special visual effects.

The series Forky beat out were Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken and Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe Future. The animation studio was nominated by the Television Academy just once before, in 2018, for the interactive program Coco VR.