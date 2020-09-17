Pinewood Group Planning $584M UK Expansion With ‘Studio Experience’ For Tourists & New Production Facilities

Pinewood Group is set to submit a planning application for a major expansion to its Buckinghamshire-located studio in the UK.

Named Screen Hub UK, the facility will be built on an adjacent 77 acre site and will feature a 350,000 sq.ft international visitor attraction titled ‘Pinewood Studio Experience’, new production facilities of up to 350,000 sq. ft, an educational training and skills hub, a creative industries business growth hub, and a ‘green’ campus.

The company says it will start consultations with the local community and wider stakeholders next week. A total of $584M (£450M) will need to be raised from private investors to fund the development.

Pinewood said it estimates the project could create 3,500 new projects, and inject £230M into the UK economy and a further £125M into the tourism industry.

Last year, Disney signed a long-term deal to effectively take over all of Pinewood UK’s existing studio space.

“The Government and Buckinghamshire LEP have recognised Pinewood Studios as a major economic asset to be enhanced with the creation of a screen growth hub for the UK,” said Pinewood Group Chairman Paul Golding. “We are pleased to be able to respond with this scheme. We have been looking at a visitor experience for some time and feel that now is the right moment to bring it forward. The project will strengthen UK film and bring much needed jobs and spending. We hope our planning application will receive widespread support.”