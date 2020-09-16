‘The Beaverton’ Producer Pier 21 Films Expands Development Team

Pier 21 Films, the company behind CTV’s Canadian political satire series The Beaverton is beefing up its development team.

The company has hired former CBC executive Karen Tsang to the role of Vice President of Development and promoted Bill Lundy to Senior Vice President of Development.

Lundy and Tsang will report to Pier 21 Films’ Chief Operating Officer Nicole Butler and will work across its development slate and its search for new IP.

This development slate includes new half-hour projects from the likes of The Beaverton’s Emma Hunter and Kim’s Convenience’s Andrew Phung.

Before joining Pier 21 Films, Tsang spent eight years working in scripted content at the CBC, where she worked on shows including Baroness von Sketch Show. Lundy joined Pier 21 Films in 2018 as VP of Development. Previously, he worked at Bell Media developing and producing comedic series for the broadcaster including Letterkenny.

“Karen has an incredible passion for creator driven stories and amplifying new creative voices,” commented Butler. “Adding Karen’s vision to our team and promoting Bill, who has been the key driver in ramping up our development roster amid the COVID-19 pandemic, allows Pier 21 even more scope to support talent and champion exciting new projects.”