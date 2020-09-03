Picturestart Acquires Rights To ‘4 Kids Walk Into a Bank’ Comic; ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ Scribe Matthew Robinson Adapting

EXCLUSIVE: Picturestart, the media company founded by former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, has won the right to Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss’ 2016 comic book series 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, in what was said to a competitive bidding situation.

The company is developing, producing, and co-financing the feature project based on the book, with Matt Pizzolo of Black Mask Studios, which published the series, attached to produce and co-creators Rosenberg and Boss co-producing.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold screenwriter Matthew Robinson has been tapped to pen the adaptation. It’s a darkly comedic tale that centers around Paige, whose father has stepped up and become a more responsible parent following the death of her mother. So when a group of criminals show up at their door demanding that Paige’s father join them for one last job, she’s faced with a decision: let her newly reformed father dip back into his criminal ways, or enlist her three 12-year-old best friends to do the job first.

Related Story Picturestart and Lionsgate TV Team On TV Series Set In The World Of Fencing

Jessica Switch and Royce Reeves Darby are overseeing this project for Picturestart along with Pizzolo for Black Mask, which has developed a library of over 100 bestselling comics and graphic novels that all share a uniquely subversive sensibility.

Rosenberg broke out with independent comic We Can Never Go Home and he has since written comics for several Marvel properties. Boss’ upcoming solo comic Dead Dog’s Bite, is set for Spring 2021 release from Dark Horse Comics. In addition, Rosenberg and Boss, both repped by Weintraub Tobin, are co-creating What’s The Furthest Place From Here? for Image Comics.

Robinson, who is also writing Warner Bros’ Edge of Tomorrow sequel, Live Die Repeat and Repeat, is repped by ICM Partners, 3Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Picturestart upcoming slate includes Unpregnant, a road-trip comedy slated for release on HBO Max September 10, Yasuke, starring the late Chadwick Boseman, Paramount’s Grease prequel, Summer Lovin’, as well as Naruto and Borderlands adaptations with Lionsgate.