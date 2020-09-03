Click to Skip Ad
Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Son Cooper Hoffman & Alana Haim Board Paul Thomas Anderson 1970s Pic

Paul Thomas Anderson
Paul Thomas Anderson Shutterstock

Cooper Hoffman, the son of late Oscar winner Philip Seymour Hoffman, and singer-songwriter Alana Haim will make their feature acting debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s San Fernando Valley feature which is set at MGM.

They join eight-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper and Bennie Safdie. Cooper Hoffman will play the child actor protagonist of the multiple storyline feature. His dad worked with Anderson on several movies including Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch Drunk Love and The Master.

Haim is a vet of Anderson’s directed music videos, “Summer Girl” and “Little of Your Love”.

Deadline first told you about Anderson’s latest feature jumping from Focus Features to MGM. There is a chance that Universal will continue to be involved in the overseas distribution of the film.

MGM provided no comment.

 

