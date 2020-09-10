Peter Sova Dies: Cinematographer On ‘Diner’ And ‘Donnie Brasco’ Was 75

From there, Sova went on to shoot many of Barry Levinson’s early films, including Diner, Good Morning Vietnam, and Tin Man. He also was the director of photography on Mike Newell’s Donnie Brasco and worked with director Paul McGuigan on the films Gangster #1, The Reckoning, and Lucky Number Slevin.
His most recent work was on the documentary Driven to Abstraction.
He is survived by his son, Milan Joseph Sova. No memorial details have been announced.
I lost my best friend and hero today. Peter Sova was a master of Cinematography with the heart of a true artist and friend. Every day on set, even today, there's always a moment when I think…what would Peter do? Forever thru' your lens. P x pic.twitter.com/FiTLpGBTuq
— Paul McGuigan (@paul_mcguigan) August 28, 2020
