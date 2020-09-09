Peter Sarsgaard Joins Michael Keaton In ‘Dopesick’ Hulu Limited Series From Danny Strong & Warren Littlefield

Peter Sarsgaard is set as a series regular opposite Michael Keaton in Dopesick, an eight-episode limited series based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book. Barry Levinson is set to direct the project, which hails from Empire co-creator/exec producer Danny Strong, The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield and Touchstone Television.

Written by Strong and slated to premiere in 2021, Dopesick is described as an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

Sarsgaard will play Rick Mountcastle, an Assistant U.S. Attorney prosecuting the Purdue Pharma case.

2020 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

Strong and Levinson will executive produce with Keaton, John Goldwyn (Dexter), Littlefield via the Littlefield Company, Macy and Karen Rosenfelt (Twilight).

Sarsgaard most recently led the cast of CBS All Access’ straight-to-series true-crime drama Interrogation. Before that, he portrayed Martin Schmidt in Hulu’s praised limited series The Looming Tower. His other TV credits include The Killing, The Slap and Wormwood. On the film side, he recently appeared in Human Capital, Jackie and Loving Pablo. Sarsgaard is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Peikoff & Mahan.