Pete Davidson, Hannibal Buress, Ilana Glazer Among Headliners For ‘Bring Back Laughs’ COVID-19 Relief Comedy Show

Comedy lovers can laugh for a good cause as Bring Back Laughs sets the lineup for its COVID-19 event on October 1 and 2. Among the comedians slated to appear during the two-day event are Pete Davidson, Hannibal Buress, Ilana Glazer and Hasan Minhaj.

Inspired by Rebecca Trent’s comedy charity events and by Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che, Bring Back Laughs seeks to raise funds for nonprofit Direct Relief.

The nonprofit will team with public health authorities and other nonprofit organizations to provide support to U.S. businesses impacted by the pandemic and provide PPE and essential medical items to front line workers.

Bring Back Laughs

Kristian Mercado is set to direct the outdoor event set to take place in Brooklyn. Janeane Garofalo, Paula Poundstone, Kenny and Keith Lucas, Sam Jay, MYQ Kaplan and Seth Herzog serve as additional performers.

Bring Back Laughs, produced by Supreme Robot Pictures, will be available for streaming and on-demand later this fall. FBE digital and social media channels will offer viewers exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the 90-minute special.