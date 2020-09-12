‘Pennyworth’ EP Reveals Huge Season 2 Surprise For Martha Kane – DC FanDome

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse welcomed the producers and cast of the DC drama series Pennyworth and they just dropped some huge news for the upcoming season two: Martha Kane is pregnant!

The panel featured cast members Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Emma Paetz, and executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon as they looked back fondly at the first season and talked about what to expect for the sophomore season. During the panel, Heller dropped the huge news that Martha (Paetz) is pregnant — with the future Bruce Wayne aka Batman, we are assuming. This news comes after it was revealed at DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes that the DC character Lucius Fox would be joining season two.

Set in 1960s London, the EPIX series is an origin story about Batman’s butler, the titular Alfred Pennyworth (Bannon) where he works for Martha and Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge). During DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes event on August 22 that DC character Lucius Fox would be joining the series in season two — although the role has not been cast yet.

In addition to Bannon, Aldridge, and Paetz, Pennyworth season two features the return of stars Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson and Polly Walker, with multi-award-winning recording artist Paloma Faith and Jason Flemyng. Earlier this year, it was announced that James Purefoy (The Following, Sex Education, Altered Carbon), Edward Hogg (Taboo, Harlots, White Lightning), Jessye Romeo (Curfew, In the Long Run), Ramon Tikaram (Brassic, The Victim) and Harriet Slater (Faunutland and the Lost Magic) would be joining the cast as series regulars.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Pennyworth was developed by Heller, who executive produces with Cannon and Matthew Patnick.