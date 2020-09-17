Pearlena Igbokwe Unveils Universal Studio Group Leadership Team Following Production Restructure

The leadership team for Universal Studio Group, which now comprises Universal Television, UCP and NBCUniversal International Studios, has been set.

Pearlena Igbokwe, who was promoted from Universal TV President to Chairman of Universal Studio Group earlier this month, revealed the execs who will oversee the divison’s business affairs, finance, communications, research, HR and legal teams.

The execs below will report to Igbokwe, who sent out a note to internal staff this morning.

Masami Yamamoto is set as President, Business Affairs and Operations, overseeing all aspects of business affairs for the global studio group including negotiations and deal-making for Universal Television, UCP and NBCUniversal International Studios.

Brad Melnick is Chief Financial Officer, with financial oversight of the television studios. He will be responsible for financial performance, production finance, long-range planning and strategy.

Tracy St.Pierre has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Communications and Marketing.

Bryan Mu becomes Senior Vice President, Content and Cultural Insights and will serve as the lead research and analytics executive responsible for strategic planning, brand strategy and audience insights for Universal Studio Group.

Jodi DiCenzo has been promoted to Global Head of Human Resources. She is tasked with leading initiatives to attract, cultivate and support talent across the three studios and will oversee workforce planning and production employment.

Marni Pedorella will take on the role of General Counsel, Universal Studio Group. Marni will report to me as well as Kim Harris, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, NBCUniversal.

Igbokwe will work with UCP chief Dawn Olmstead and NBCUniversal International Studios Jeff Wachtel on the company’s new strategy. She said that the combined studios produce more than 2500 hours of programming currently streaming or airing around the globe.

“Combining efforts in these areas to support the entire NBCUniversal television production and content portfolio will foster greater cross-studio collaboration, leverage shared resources and create consistent business practices,” she noted.

“I understand that change seems to be a constant for all of us these days and I appreciate your patience and resilience through these challenging times. Now that this team is in place, we will be able to provide more clarity for the rest of the organization in the coming weeks.”