Paul Rudd Says Masks Are “Totally Beast” In Millennial-Focused Coronavirus PSA For New York State

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd teamed up with First We Feast and the state of New York to bring a COVID-19 message to millennials.

“A couple of days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie Governor Cuomo and he’s just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks ‘cuz get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials,” said Rudd.

In the informative video, posted Monday, the actor and “certified young person” caters to the cool millennials of New York and shares that Cuomo enlisted his help to urge the New York residents to wear masks when they’re in public. Wearing a matching yellow sweatsuit and headphones around his neck, Rudd sprinkles all the popular internet slang, from, “stan” to “vibe check,” into his PSA.

“Masks? They’re totally beast,” the actor says before shredding a double-necked guitar.

He goes on to urge millennials to wear their masks so they can continue to “go to bars, drink, hook up and do our Tik Toks.” He says that the CDC-recommended face coverings “protect you and your dank squad” and shares that following guidelines is one way to seem cool.

“Caring about other people is the new not caring about other people,” he jokes.

Rudd continues to cater to younger adults by filming a TikTok where he encourages a viral challenge to keep the elderly safe all while showing off his dance skills, as the platform’s influencers typically do.

The PSA goes on to see Rudd beatboxing a made-up rap about staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. But unlike most rap numbers, Rudd’s breaks off into a warning.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are dying and it’s preventable. It’s preventable,” he exclaims. “Just wear a mask, I shouldn’t have to make it fun. It’s science.”

The video ends with Rudd sitting down with Hot Ones host Sean Evans to recreate a First We Feast interview that went viral in 2019. As in the original, the two men gather to eat spicy chicken wings, but this time they do so with sauce-stained masks.

“Look at us. Who would’ve thought wearing masks would be a problem?” Evans asks the Clueless star.

“Not me,” Rudd replies as he tries to eat with his mask on.

Watch the full video below.