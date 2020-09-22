Patricia Arquette To Star In Apple TV+ Half-Hour Comedy ‘High Desert’, Latest Collaboration With Ben Stiller; Apple Studios To Produce

Patricia Arquette and Ben Stiller are becoming quite the double act as the Escape at Dannemora collaborators have reteamed on a half-hour comedy for Apple starring Arquette and directed by and exec produced by Stiller.

Apple TV+ has ordered High Desert, created and written by Nancy Fichman (Nurse Jackie), Katie Ford (Miss Congeniality) and Jennifer Hoppe (Grace and Frankie).

The series follows Peggy, played by Arquette, a former addict, who decides to make a new start after the death of her mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

It comes after Arquette boarded Apple TV+’s Severance, a workplace thriller starring Adam Scott, which Stiller is directing and exec producing. In addition to the Showtime prison drama, the pair also worked together on David O. Russell’s comedy feature Flirting With Disaster.

Arquette will also exec produce alongside Stiller, who will direct the first episode and will exec produce through Red Hour Films alongside Nicky Weinstock. Molly Madden and Tom Lassally executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts Entertainment with Fichman, Ford and Hoppe also EPs.

The series will be produced by Apple Studios, the production arm of the tech giant and streamer that has been quietly racking up projects.

The division is producing an untitled detective drama series with Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey and Adam Perlman, Masters of the Air with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone and feature films Emancipation, Killers of the Flower Moon and Snow Blind.

