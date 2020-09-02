Precious Way And MC Lyte Are ‘Partners In Rhyme’ In New Rap Sitcom

After a nationwide casting call at this year’s American Black Film Festival, MC Lyte has found a co-lead for the upcoming sitcom Partners In Rhyme. Actress Precious Way will star alongside the rap legend for the scripted original series on the AMC Networks streamer UMC.

Way will play the character of Luscious T in the series that follows the trials of an up-and-coming female high school rapper and social media sensation who thinks she is the best thing to happen to the rap game since Cardi B. The series comes from MC Lyte and The Jamie Foxx Show executive producer Bentley Kyle Evans.

The actress was chosen from tacks of self-tape submissions and virtual auditions. From the submissions, five actresses were selected to perform live during UMC’s “Shoot Your Shot” opening night event for ABFF.

“The industry is ripe with young talent deserving of opportunities to shine,” said Brett Dismuke, Chief Content Officer of UMC. “There were many great submissions to choose from but adding the experience of having the top choices perform live during ABFF very much solidified Precious Way as our co-star.”

MC Lyte added “It was simply a blast seeing all the talent that exists out there. Thanks to everyone who came forth to showcase their skills. Precious Way, congratulations! We’re excited to make a great show!”

The first episode of Partners In Rhyme is slated to debut at ABFF next year ahead of its official premiere on UMC.