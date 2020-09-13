‘Parks And Recreation’ Stars To Reunite For Wisconsin Democratic Party Fundraiser

Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza and more Parks and Recreation stars will come together to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Retta, Nick Offerman, Jim O’Heir and series co-creator Michael Schur are also set to join the Parks and Recreation reunion. Fans and supporters must donate at least $1 to the Wisconsin Democratic Party to gain access to the virtual one-time-only event.

The event, called “A Parks and Rec Town Hall,” also touts surprise special guests and a Q&A with the Parks and Recreation cast.

The Parks and Recreation cast members aren’t the only Hollywood figures raising funds for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. On Sunday the cast of The Princess Bride will reunite virtually for a script reading of the 1978 classic. Among those set to make appearances are Rob Reiner, Patton Oswalt, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Billy Crystal.

“A Parks and Rec Town Hall” isn’t the first time the Parks and Recreation gang has reunited for a cause. Back in April, Schur and the stars of Parks and Recreation previously came together to raise more than $2.8 million dollars in COVID-19 relief. The special, which saw Poehler, Sott, Retta and more reprise their quirky roles, brought in a total fo 3.67 million viewers.

Fans can RSVP for the virtual event at wisdems.org/parksandrec. “A Parks and Rec Town Hall” will begin at 8 p.m. on Sept. 17.