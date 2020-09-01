Paramount Pictures Names Sejin Croninger EVP Worldwide Acquisitions

Sejin Croninger has been appointed EVP of Worldwide Acquisitions at Paramount Pictures. She will report to Paramount Motion Picture Group president Emma Watts and start on September 8.

Croninger Courtesy

In Croninger’s new role, she will oversee the Global Content Acquisitions group, which includes theatrical and home media acquisitions on both the domestic and international sides, as well as remake rights. She will oversee and direct global content acquisitions for intended distribution across theatrical and ancillary platforms in domestic and international markets. Croninger will be responsible for developing, strengthening and nurturing relationships with key content owners in the acquisitions space, including but not limited to talent agents, global sales agents, independent producers/production companies and licensed property rights holders.

Reporting to Croninger will be Lauren Fisher, VP Worldwide Acquisitions, and Rachel Kiner, Manager of Worldwide Acquisitions.

“Sejin is an exemplary acquisitions executive with a long and impressive track record,” Watts said. “She has impeccable taste, a deep well of relationships and is as savvy as they come. I am thrilled to have her onboard.”

Croninger joins Paramount from Universal, where she served as SVP Content Group-North America, playing a senior leadership role in launching a new mini indie studio under the Universal Filmed Entertainment umbrella. Prior to that, she was SVP Worldwide Acquisitions at Entertainment One. Here previous roles include acquisitions consultant for Paramount, and Director of Acquisitions and Production at New Line Cinema.