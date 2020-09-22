Paramount Network To Rebrand As Paramount Movie Network; Focus On Television Movies, Cancels Non-Scripted Series

Paramount Network is set to rebrand to the Paramount Movie Network as it plots a focus on television movies.

The move is the latest change at ViacomCBS following the merger and comes after the company revealed that its upcoming streaming service is to be called Paramount+.

As part of the move, the network has cancelled a slew of non-scripted titles including Ink Master, Wife Swap and Battle of the Fittest Couples, while other titles including Bar Rescue and Lip Sync Battle will move to other ViacomCBS networks.

Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment and Youth Brands at ViacomCBS, told Deadline’s sister title Variety, which broke the news, that it is planning to air 52 original movies a year on the network with one mini-series or scripted series per quarter.

It marks a bright spot for the television movie business, which was once a mainstay of network and cable television but has been seen as the less sexy end of the spectrum in recent years.

Development of these projects will be overseen by former A+E Networks exec Meghan Hooper White, who joined earlier this year as EVP and Head of Original Movies and Limited Series.

Scripted originals that have been cancelled or moved at Paramount Network this year include 68 Whiskey, which was cancelled after one season, Sexy Beast, which was originally given a straight-to-series order before being axed earlier this summer and Darren Star’s Emily in Paris, which was originally ordered at Paramount Network before moving to Netflix.

Yellowstone, the Paramount Network’s hit western starring Kevin Costner, was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year.