‘Pandora’ Ups Tina Casciani To Series Regular For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: We can expect more trouble from Tierney in the upcoming season of the CW’s Pandora. Tina Casciani, who recurred as the character in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2 of the sci-fi action series.

Courtesy of Luber Roklin Entertainment

Casciani’s Tierney is the ruthless leader of the criminal organization the Hypatia Syndicate. A daughter of the Howard Hughes-like industrialist, Harlan Fried, Tierney has long sought to break away from her father’s shadow by living on the wrong side of the law. Intelligent, conniving, and charming, Tierney always has a card up her sleeve, and a knife at the ready just in case.

Set in the year 2199, Pandora stars Priscilla Quintana as Jax (aka Pandora), a resourceful young woman who has lost everything after the death of her parents but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity’s savior or the instrument of its destruction.

Cast also includes Oliver Dench as Xander Duvall; Raechelle Banno as Atria Nine; John Harlan Kim as Greg Li; Ben Radcliffe as Ralen; Banita Sandhu as Delaney Pilar; Martin Bobb-Semple as Thomas James Ross and Noah Huntley as Professor Donovan Osborn.

Pandora is executive produced by Altman, Kriozere, Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin and Chris Philip and produced by Radioactive Fishtank (ABC’s Castle), Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television. Pandora is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

Casciani’s previous credits include Jane the Virgin, Reckless, CSI, Revenge, and features Bleed For This and Role Models among others. She’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.