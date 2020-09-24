Mike Bloomberg, Ted Sarandos Among Media Bosses On Lineup For Paley Center’s 25th Annual International Council Summit

The Paley Center for Media has announced the lineup of CEOs, media heads and tech bosses set to join its 25th annual International Council Summit. Among the bosses set to join are Mike Bloomberg, Ted Sarandos and Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc.

The summit, titled “Globally Connected: Media in the 21st Century,” seeks to gatherall types of leaders from today’s top media and tech companies to promote an exchange of ideas and foster a sense of community. Frank A. Bennack, Jr. serves as summit co-chair with Henry A. Kissinger.

“For a quarter of a century, the Paley International Council Summit has served as a place where leaders can come together to discuss the most important global issues of the day and the implications they will have on the future,” said Bennack. “We’re honored to announce this initial schedule of speakers for this milestone anniversary.”

With discussions streaming exclusively on Verizon, the International Council Summit also boasts Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization; Cesar Conde, NBCUniversal News Group; Sophie Huet, AFP; Robert D. Manfred, Jr.,Major League Baseball; Steve Mosko, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group as part of its lineup.

Paley’s International Council Summit: “Globally Connected: Media in the 21st Century” will be a two-day event starting on Nov 10.