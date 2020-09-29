Paley Center Sets Lineup For 14th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, ‘Emily In Paris,’ ‘We Are Who We Are’ Among Featured Titles

The Paley Center dropped the entire lineup for its 14th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews on Tuesday. Among the shows set to make their PaleyFest debuts are Netflix’s Emily in Paris, HBO’s We Are Who We Are and Hulu’s Monsterland.

The annual television fest, which gets underway starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Verizon’s Yahoo Entertainment channel, will also feature conversations from the creative teams behind the listed titles. Among the talent set to appear virtually are Lily Collins, Kelly Marie Tran, John Slattery, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Luca Guadagnino and Fred Armisen among others.

“We’re thrilled to present this incredible lineup of programs that feature everything from comedy to drama, romance and intrigue, politics, and even space travel,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO. “We are so fortunate to have the support of Citi, and to welcome Verizon, who will exclusively distribute the festival on their Yahoo Entertainment channel, ensuring a global television audience will have the opportunity to view these entertaining and enlightening conversations with some of the most talented and creative names in television.”

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews will feature additional programming on Saturday and Sunday. Citi cardmembers and Paley Center Members can get a head start today on watching beginning today at 10 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT.

See the entire lineup at paleycenter.org.