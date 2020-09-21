‘Ozark’s Julia Garner Thanks Jason Bateman & Laura Linney After Winning 2nd Consecutive Emmy Award

Click to Skip Ad
A visibly shaken Julia Garner secured the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at Sunday remote ceremony for her role in the Netflix drama Ozark. It marked her second consecutive win for her scene-stealing performance as Ruth Langmore.

After overcoming her shock, Garner expressed gratitude to her fellow nominees Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Thandie Newton, Samira Wiley, Fiona Shaw, Helena Bonham Carter and Sarah Snook. “You are the reason why I’m acting in the first place,” she said from her home.

She also thanked her co-stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney for “bringing me under your wings and not only teaching me how to be a better actor but a person.”

Garner wrapped her speech with an inspiring message in the midst of a challenging period. “Let’s try to make this world better. There will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

