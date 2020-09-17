OWN Sets Two New Fall Series, Expands Unscripted Programming Block To Two Nights

EXCLUSIVE: OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has lined up two new unscripted series for fall — Put A Ring On It, from Ready For Love producers Will Packer and Lighthearted Entertainment, and Behind Every Man, from Carlos King and Kingdom Reign Entertainment — and is expanding its unscripted programming roster to two nights, Friday and Saturday, beginning in October.

Saturday has been OWN’s night for original unscripted programming since 2012. The expansion will convert Friday night, where the cable network had been airing acquired programming, including newsmagazines like 48 Hours and 20/20 and movies, into a second night of unscripted originals.

The new schedule begins Friday, October 23 with a new season of Packer’s Ready To Love dating show at 9 PM ET/PT. Appropriate for the coronavirus era, season 2 will follow singles looking for lasting love while quarantined together at a secluded mountain resort. The series premiere of Packer’s Put A Ring On It will follow at 10 PM ET/PT. In the series, long time couples embark on the ultimate social experiment to discover if they’re truly meant to be by dating other people.

Saturday nights will kick off on October 31 with the Season 7 premiere of Iyanla: Fix My Life featuring spiritual life coach and best-selling author and executive producer, Iyanla Vanzant. It will debut with a two-hour episode from 9-11 PM ET/PT. The following week on Saturday, November 7, King’s new series Behind Every Man premieres at 10 PM ET/PT. Behind Every Man shines the spotlight on the women behind famous men we look up to and admire, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices they have made to support the men they love.

“Expanding to two nights with our unscripted shows gives our loyal viewers even more of the programming they’re super passionate about,” said Tina Perry, president OWN. “Over the years, OWN has established Saturday nights as the leading destination for Black women focusing on unscripted programs in the love and relationship space and we look forward to continuing that momentum on Friday nights this fall.”

OWN’s fall unscripted programming premiere lineup and new series descriptions follow below.

Friday, October 23

9 PM — Ready to Love

10 PM –Put A Ring on It

Saturday, October 31

9-11 PM — Iyanla: Fix My Life (special two-hour premiere)

Saturday, November 7

10-11 PM — Behind Every Man (follows Iyanla: Fix My Life in its regular 9-10 PM time slot)

Put a Ring on It — Will Packer’s newest unscripted relationship series “Put A Ring on It” follows three longtime couples, with help from master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach, who embark on the ultimate relationship test. From week to week the couples are pushed outside their comfort zones to confront the question they’ve been too afraid to ask: is this their happily ever after? The couples will finally find out if they are truly meant to be together by dating other people, and in so doing they’ll discover if there’s a love connection they’ve been missing all along. Will they decide it’s time to go their separate ways, or is it finally time to put a ring on it? “Put A Ring on It” is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

Behind Every Man –From producer Carlos King and Kingdom Reign Entertainment and hosted by “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Melody Holt, “Behind Every Man” celebrates the women behind famous men we look up to and admire, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices they have made to support the men they love, whose lives are lived in the spotlight. Featured couples include Tammy and Kirk Franklin; singer-songwriter Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith; Big Sean and his mother Myra Anderson, plus Lamar Odom and his fiancé Sabrina Parr, Usher and his mother Jonnetta Patton and many more. “Behind Every Man” is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and LostNThought Productions.