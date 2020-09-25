Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Actors Fund Home In New Jersey, Once Hard-Hit By Coronavirus, Has Seen A Remarkable Recovery

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Apple Acquires Russo Bros' 'Cherry' Starring Tom Holland In $40M+ Deal; Set For Oscar Season

Read the full story

‘Orange Is The New Black’ Alum Taryn Manning Signs With Pantheon

Taryn Manning
Courtesy of Pantheon

EXCLUSIVE: Actress and musician Taryn Manning, known for her role as Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett on the hit Netflix series Orange is the New Black, has signed with Pantheon for representation.

Manning starred on all seven seasons of OITNB, sharing in three SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of the convict Doggett. Manning also previously recurred on FX’s Sons of Anarchy.

On the film side, she starred in the Paramount feature Hustle & Flow opposite Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Anthony Anderson, and Ludacris; as well as Universal’s hit Eminem feature 8 Mile.

Upcoming projects include the soon to be released Crabs in a Bucket, in which she stars alongside Bruce Dern and Jeremy Piven. She also will play the titular role in Coke Daniels’ upcoming feature, Karen, a timely suspense thriller about a white woman living in the South who will do anything to get rid of her new Black neighbors.

Manning also is vocalist for the electronic duo Boomkat.

Manning continues to be repped by Sheila Legette of Sheila Legette Entertainment, attorney Patti Felker of Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson; Imperium 7 Talent Agency for Voice and Erik Steigen, USA Media Rights for Music Management.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad