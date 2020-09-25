‘Orange Is The New Black’ Alum Taryn Manning Signs With Pantheon

EXCLUSIVE: Actress and musician Taryn Manning, known for her role as Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett on the hit Netflix series Orange is the New Black, has signed with Pantheon for representation.

Manning starred on all seven seasons of OITNB, sharing in three SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of the convict Doggett. Manning also previously recurred on FX’s Sons of Anarchy.

On the film side, she starred in the Paramount feature Hustle & Flow opposite Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Anthony Anderson, and Ludacris; as well as Universal’s hit Eminem feature 8 Mile.

Upcoming projects include the soon to be released Crabs in a Bucket, in which she stars alongside Bruce Dern and Jeremy Piven. She also will play the titular role in Coke Daniels’ upcoming feature, Karen, a timely suspense thriller about a white woman living in the South who will do anything to get rid of her new Black neighbors.

Manning also is vocalist for the electronic duo Boomkat.

Manning continues to be repped by Sheila Legette of Sheila Legette Entertainment, attorney Patti Felker of Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson; Imperium 7 Talent Agency for Voice and Erik Steigen, USA Media Rights for Music Management.