Ophelia Lovibond To Headline HBO Max’s ‘Minx’ Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Ophelia Lovibond (Trying) is set as the lead in HBO Max’s comedy pilot Minx, from writer Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment and Lionsgate TV.
Written by Rapoport and directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, the half-hour Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers on Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who dreams of producing a magazine by, for and about women and joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.
Rapoport executive produces with Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco. Lionsgate TV is the studio.
British actress Lovibond co-stars as Erica in the Apple TV+/BBC comedy series Trying and as Binky in Mae Martin’s Channel 4 comedy Feel Good. Her credits include CBS’ Elementary, the Sky series Hooten & The Lady, IFC Films’ The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, among others.
Lovibond is repped by Omni Artists Ltd., ICM Partners, Independent and attorney JR McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.
