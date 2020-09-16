Ophelia Lovibond To Headline HBO Max’s ‘Minx’ Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Ophelia Lovibond (Trying) is set as the lead in HBO Max’s comedy pilot Minx, from writer Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment and Lionsgate TV.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Rapoport and directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, the half-hour Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers on Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who dreams of producing a magazine by, for and about women and joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Rapoport executive produces with Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco. Lionsgate TV is the studio.

2020 HBO Max Pilots & Series Orders

British actress Lovibond co-stars as Erica in the Apple TV+/BBC comedy series Trying and as Binky in Mae Martin’s Channel 4 comedy Feel Good. Her credits include CBS’ Elementary, the Sky series Hooten & The Lady, IFC Films’ The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, among others.

Lovibond is repped by Omni Artists Ltd., ICM Partners, Independent and attorney JR McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.