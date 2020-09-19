U.S. Opera Scene Pays Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Celebrates Supreme Court Justice’s “Tireless Devotion To The Ideals Of Our Country”

Opera houses across the United States are mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice and opera lover Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, who died on Friday at 87 years old, adored the opera scene after her aunt took her to a high school performance of La Gioconda, she said in a Sirus XM interview. Since that first taste of the opera world, Ginsburg was a fervent supporter of the art form.

With the legendary Supreme Court Justices’ death rocking everyone from the general public to the highest parts of the federal government, the United States opera scene has decided to pay tribute Ginsburg.

From Chicago’s Lyric Opera to Boston’s Guerilla Opera, Opera houses remembered Ginsburg’s love for the art.

“We will always remember Justice Ginsburg as one of opera’s strongest allies who believed in the unwavering power of art and humanity,” Opera America tweeted on Saturday.

Now receiving an outpouring of love and tributes from the opera community, Ginsburg once played a role in one from by Washington National Opera. She starred alongside the opera house’s Lawrence Bronwlee in a produuction of The Daughter of the Regiment in 2016.

The Washington National Opera posted a picture from the production on Twitter, also commemorating her dedicated support for the art.

“All members of WNO community — artists, staff, trustees, and audience members — thank Justice Ginsburg for her tireless devotion to the ideals of our country,” the WNO’s official Twitter posted. “We grieve with our nation tonight, and send heartfelt condolences to her family.”

Washington National Opera joins the nation in mourning for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—a pioneer in all she did, our longtime friend, a fervent supporter of the arts, and an unforgettable star our stage. pic.twitter.com/5aWWRI6hkV — Washington National Opera (@WashNatOpera) September 19, 2020

The opera community mourns the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We will always remember Justice Ginsburg as one of opera’s strongest allies who believed in the unwavering power of art and humanity. Photo from Opera Conference 2015 by Jati Lindsay. pic.twitter.com/B5Jh0dWSmU — OPERA America (@OPERAAmerica) September 19, 2020

Profound respect for the human voice on so many levels. A lover of opera. A lover of new opera. A lover of women. A lover of women’s rights. A lover of equal rights. A lover of justice. A lover of truth, transparency. Our world is changed.#RIPRBG #fightthegoodfight #fightthepower pic.twitter.com/qUPJHeM1kP — Guerilla Opera (@guerillaopera) September 19, 2020

RBG stood for equality and justice. She worked all the way to the end. She was accountable and held others accountable. Rest in Power Ruth Bader Ginsburg #notoriousRBG Photo from our 2019 production of Scalia/Ginsburg #finalbow pic.twitter.com/xy1l3X5hN4 — Opera Carolina (@OperaCarolina) September 19, 2020

A hero, an icon, a lifelong opera lover. Rest in peace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 💔 (Photo: @toddrphoto) pic.twitter.com/mlLhnVjFLa — Lyric Opera of Chicago (@LyricOpera) September 19, 2020