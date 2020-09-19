Click to Skip Ad
U.S. Opera Scene Pays Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Celebrates Supreme Court Justice’s “Tireless Devotion To The Ideals Of Our Country”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg AP Photo

Opera houses across the United States are mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice and opera lover Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, who died on Friday at 87 years old, adored the opera scene after her aunt took her to a high school performance of La Gioconda, she said in a Sirus XM interview. Since that first taste of the opera world, Ginsburg was a fervent supporter of the art form.

With the legendary Supreme Court Justices’ death rocking everyone from the general public to the highest parts of the federal government, the United States opera scene has decided to pay tribute Ginsburg.

From Chicago’s Lyric Opera to Boston’s Guerilla Opera, Opera houses remembered Ginsburg’s love for the art.

“We will always remember Justice Ginsburg as one of opera’s strongest allies who believed in the unwavering power of art and humanity,” Opera America tweeted on Saturday.

Now receiving an outpouring of love and tributes from the opera community, Ginsburg once played a role in one from by Washington National Opera. She starred alongside the opera house’s Lawrence Bronwlee in a produuction of The Daughter of the Regiment in 2016.

The Washington National Opera posted a picture from the production on Twitter, also commemorating her dedicated support for the art.

“All members of WNO community — artists, staff, trustees, and audience members — thank Justice Ginsburg for her tireless devotion to the ideals of our country,” the WNO’s official Twitter posted. “We grieve with our nation tonight, and send heartfelt condolences to her family.”

