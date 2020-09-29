‘One Life’: Anthony Hopkins-Johnny Flynn Kindertransport Drama Pre-Sells To Warner Bros, SND, Eagle, Sun, Transmission, More

EXCLUSIVE: FilmNation Entertainment and Cross City Films have pre-sold most international markets on Kindertransport drama One Life at the recent TIFF virtual market, including a deal with Warner Bros in the UK.

Aisling Walsh (Maudie) will direct Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins and rising Brit actor Johnny Flynn (Emma) in the feature scripted by Lucinda Coxon (The Danish Girl) and Nick Drake.

Currently in pre-production, the project tells the story of Sir Nicholas Winton, whose unheralded endeavors on the eve of World War II saved the lives of more than 600 European refugee children who otherwise would have died in the Nazi death camps. His actions were relatively unknown for nearly fifty years until, aged 88, he found himself driven to publicly reveal the past with which he had never fully reconciled in order to remind the world of the need for tolerance and humanity.

Major territory deals have been struck with SND for France, Eagle for Italy, Sun for Spain and Lat Am, Warner Bros for UK, Transmission for Australia/NZ, Nordisk for Scandinavia and Kinoshita for Japan.

Deals have also closed with Vertical for All Eastern Europe, The Searchers for Benelux, Spentzos for Greece, LEV for Israel, Lusomundo for Portugal, Ascot Elite for Switzerland, BG Film for Turkey, Intercontinental Film Distributor for Hong Kong, Shaw for Singapore, Moviecloud for Taiwan, Filmfinity for South Africa and HBO Pacific Partners for Pan Asian Pay TV.

Producers are Lion and The King’s Speech duo Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, and Joanna Laurie. BBC Films developed with See-Saw.