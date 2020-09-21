‘On The Verge’: Sarah Jones, Giovanni Ribisi, Alexia Landeau Round Out Series Regular Cast For Netflix Dramedy

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jones (Marriage Story, The Incredible Jessica James), Sneaky Pete alum Giovanni Ribisi and Alexia Landeau (Day out of Days, 2 Days in Paris), who will expand her role as co-writer, round out the series regular cast of Netflix’s dramedy series On The Verge, from series creator Julie Delpy. They join previously announced Elisabeth Shue and Delpy, who co-writes and stars. The LA-set ensemble half-hour series is a co-production between Netflix and Canal Plus.

On The Verge is a show about four female friends in their late forties — played by Delpy, Shue, Jones and Landeau — who chose to use midlife not as a time of mourning their youth, but as an opportunity for personal reinvention, with the hope of finally living lives that embody their beliefs and values. No details on Ribisi’s role.

Delpy and Shue executive produce along with Michael Gentile and Lauraine Heftler of The Film TV, Rola Bauer of Studiocanal and Olivier Gauriat of Barnstormer. Canal+ will air the series in France, with Netflix distributing it in the rest of world.

Jones’ recent credits include features Marriage Story and The Incredible Jessica James, and series Broad City, among others.

Ribisi portrayed Marius on all three seasons of Sneaky Pete, and will reprise his role as Parker Selfridge in all four of James Cameron’s Avatar sequels.

Landeau’s credits include films Day Out of Days, 2 Days in New York and 2 Days in Paris and the role of Tessa in The Path.