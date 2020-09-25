Bill Murray-Sofia Coppola Reteam ‘On The Rocks’ Hits Theaters Next Friday

It really hasn’t been broadcasted widely, but Sofia Coppola’s latest dramedy from Apple/A24, On the Rocks, is opening in key markets next weekend, October 2. I hear it will be a very limited run followed by a debut on the Apple TV+ streaming service on October 23.

The movie made its world premiere at the New York Film Festival and out of the gate scored a 78% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes from 23 reviews to date.

Lost in Translation Original Screenplay Oscar winner Coppola reteams with that film’s leading man Bill Murray for a story about a female New York author (Rashida Jones) with writer’s block and marriage problems who reconnects with her aging playboy dad (Murray). Lost in Translation was nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor for Murray, and won Coppola the screenplay trophy. The movie scored three Golden Globe wins for Best Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical for Murray and Screenplay. The movie back in 2003 grossed more than $118.7 million worldwide.

Deadline’s Pete Hammond exclaimed that On the Rocks “is more than just a riotously funny, wonderfully witty and smart film — it is a much needed one. Coppola’s movie is also a bit of a pre-pandemic valentine to New York City, a reminder of the Big Apple’s pure joy, and even without Bill Murray to light it up that would probably be enough.”

