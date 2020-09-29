Omar Chaparro To Star In Motorcyle Travelogue For Streamer Pantaya

EXCLUSIVE: Omar Chaparro, who co-hosted the Mexican version of Netflix’s Nailed It!, is to star in a motorcycle docuseries for Lionsgate-backed streaming service Pantaya.

The streamer, which is a joint venture between the U.S. studio and Hemisphere Media Group, has ordered six-part series Chaparreando.

The show will follow Chaparro, who also starred in Detective Pikachu and Overboard, and his teenage son Emiliano on a motorbike journey through Mexico. Chaparro shares the countryside and colorful characters of his native state of Chihuahua to teach his son about his own roots.

The series, which will launch on Pantaya on October 15, is produced by 3Pas Studios with Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell exec producing alongside Chaparro.

“Omar is a friend and constant collaborator with us at 3Pas. He’s a comedic force of nature but this show is not just funny as hell, it’s an immigrant’s love letter to his country,” said Odell and Derbez.

“Omar has been a great partner on No Manches Frida, OvErboard and other Pantelion hits, and the Pantaya team has been searching for the right vehicle for him. We were happy to find it in his own motorcycle. Collaborating on Chaparreando with 3Pas, Omar and his son Emiliano, and the production team was a joy and we know audiences will share that excitement when they watch with their own families,” said Mario Almeida, Pantaya Vice President of Programming, Development, and Acquisitions.