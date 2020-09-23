Olivia Munn To Star In Movie ‘Aleppo’ About Syrian Refugee & UN Journalist

Olivia Munn (X-Men Apocalypse) is attached to play the lead in feature drama Aleppo, the story of a Syrian refugee and a UN journalist (Munn), brought together by tragedy and their escape from Syria.
Currently in pre-production, the film from LA-based producer MiLu Entertainment will be directed by Brazilian filmmaker David Schurmann from an original script by Beto Dantas.
Attached crew include Oscar-wining art director/set decorator Brigitte Broch (Moulin Rouge) and Golden Globe-nominated composer Antonio Pinto (Despedida), with Juan Bergaz of Bergaz Productions serving as executive producer.
Schurmann previously directed Brazilian Foreign Language Oscar entry Little Secret (Pequeno Segredo).
“Olivia is a strong, dynamic leading actress, whose passion for the project under David’s direction will bring this powerful and important story to life,” said producer Andre L III, CEO of MiLu Entertainment.
The announcement follows Munn’s recent casting as the lead in action movie Replay and social drama The Gateway, which is currently in post-production.
MiLu Entertainment’s development slate also includes thriller The Thicket which has Peter Dinklage, Noomi Rapace, Sophia Lillis and Charlie Plummer attached.
Munn is represented by Atlas Artists and CAA.
