Oh In-hye Dies: Korean Actress & YouTuber Was 36

Korean actress, model and YouTuber Oh In-hye died Monday after being discovered unconscious at her home by a friend. She was 36.

Incheon Yeonsu Police confirmed to South Korean media Tuesday that the actress was in cardiac arrest when she was found around 5 a.m. on Monday. Police did not suspect foul play, but said the circumstances surrounding Oh’s death are being investigated and that she had recently been suffering from depression.

Oh debuted in 2011’s crime mystery Sin of a Family, then appeared that year in Red Vacance Black Wedding and A Journey with Korean Masters. Other film credits include , 2013’s Secret Travel and, in 2014, Janus: Two Faces of Desire. Her TV work included the television dramas Horse Doctor (2012) and Yeonnam-dong 539 (2018).

In recent years Oh had largely transitioned to beauty vlogging on YouTube. She had been the subject of considerable controversy in 2011 when she walked the red carpet at the 16th Busan International Film Festival in a low-cut, revealing red dress that she had designed herself. The actress later said in interviews that the notoriety harmed her career and prompted online bullying and derogatory comments.

Oh is among three Asian actors to die at the age of 36 in the past few days, with Taiwanese actor Alien Huang was found dead today in in his apartment in Taipei City, and Japanese actress Sei Ashina dying Monday from apparent suicide.

If you or anyone you know in the U.S. is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources. In other territories, please call your local suicide hotline.