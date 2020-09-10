‘O.C. Swingers’ Podcast About Reality TV Star Surgeon Arrested For Rape Leads Audiochuck Podcast Slate

EXCLUSIVE: The story of a reality star orthopedic surgeon and his girlfriend who allegedly drugged and raped over 1,000 women is being explored in a new podcast series.

O.C. Swingers is one of the new shows forming the slate of Audiochuck, the podcast network founded by Crime Junkie host Ashley Flowers.

The show, which launches in the first quarter of 2021, will look at the ongoing case against Newport Beach orthopedic surgeon Dr. Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend, substitute teacher Cerissa Riley.

The case against Robicheaux, who starred in Bravo’s short-lived series Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, has been recently handed to the state attorney general. In addition to reported video evidence that the pair drugged and raped over 1,000 different women, an unsealed search warrant resulted in a haul that included unlawful guns, drugs, and cash, making them seem like a modern day Bonnie and Clyde.

Justine Harman, who is behind podcasts including The Baron of Botox and Broken Harts, will write the ten part series.

Elsewhere, the podcast network is launching new series including Red Collar, which explores when white collar crime ends in violence and is hosted by Catherine Townsend, and Dark Arenas, an interview-based podcast from journalist Delia D’Ambra, who will interview professionals that work at the ATF, FBI and CIA.

D’Ambra is also behind season two of CounterClock, which launches today and will focus on the 1990 murder of Stacey Stanton. Flowers’ Full Body Chills is also getting a second season to tell more spooky stories around the campfire.

“I’m so excited to bring our amazing Crime Junkies even more great content under the Audiochuck banner,” said Audiochuck CEO Ashley Flowers. “Our growing team has been working non-stop to create original content and to partner with other amazing creators, and we are incredibly excited about what the next year will bring.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to see Ashley evolve her slate,” added Oren Rosenbaum, Head of Emerging Platforms at United Talent Agency, which represents Flowers. “Her knack for compelling content has no limits and this expansion is a testament to her vision and storytelling.”