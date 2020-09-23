COVID-19 Hotline Set Up By Non-Scripted Trade Body NPACT As Production Resumes

EXCLUSIVE: Producers and crew on entertainment formats and reality shows are being asked to report any COVID-related health and safety concerns with a new hotline set up by the non-fiction trade group NPACT.

This comes as a growing number of non-scripted shows are returning to production following the COVID-19 shutdown but as the virus has not entirely dissipated.

The body, which represents producers including Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Bunim-Murray Productions, Lego Masters producer Endemol Shine North America and Undercover Boss producer Studio Lambert, has set up the online hotline here.

Anyone working on shows that have returned to production are being asked to report any concerns that production is not adhering to the rules and guidelines, which include social distancing, the wearing of masks and a number of other protocols.

The hotline is open to anyone working in the non-fiction industry at any level or position and regardless of whether the production company they are working for is a member of NPACT.

Upon receiving a message via the hotline, the body will share the anonymously reported information with the relevant production company as well as best practice guidelines and information from the CDC, Department of Labor, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

NPACT’s Interim General Manager Michelle Van Kempen said, “We know how seriously producers and their network and streaming partners are taking health and safety protocols, which is allowing production to resume and people to get back to work. As the leader in promoting best practices in nonfiction, NPACT believes it’s also essential for workers to have a safe place to anonymously report any health and safety concerns they may have. We applaud the heroic efforts producers, buyers and staff are making to keep production up and running safely, and know that as we work together to promote communication and compliance, our industry will continue to thrive.”