U.S. Open: Shocking Novak Djokovic Disqualification Takes Over ESPN’s Coverage; Tennis Player Apologizes For Unintentionally Hitting Line Judge With Ball

Novak Djokovic checks a linesman after hitting her with a ball in reaction to losing a point to Pablo Carreno Busta during the fourth round of the US Open

During the fourth round of the U.S. Open in New York, Novak Djokovic hit the ball in reaction to losing a point to Pablo Carreno Busta. The ball unintentionally hit a line judge and, in a shocking ruling, Djokovic was disqualified from the tournament.

The shocker comes as Djokovic is ranked as the No. 1 men’s tennis player in the world. As the story developed, his expulsion from the U.S. Open sparked debate from ESPN’s commentators for hours.

This is a disappointing result for Djokovic as he entered the competition undefeated with a record of 26-0 for the 2020 season. The ball hit the line judge late in the first set and Djokovic was sure to make sure she wasn’t injured. He took to Instagram to apologize.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” he wrote. “I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy.”

He continued, “As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry.”