Norman Lear Breaks His Own Record For Oldest Emmy Winner With Second ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’ Variety Special Prize

Last September at the Creative Arts Emmys, Norman Lear, became the oldest Emmy winner in history with a victory in the category of Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All In the Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons’. He was 97 at the time.

A year later, Lear, 98, set a new benchmark with the repeat in the same category for the second installment of the Live In Front of a Studio Audience franchise, Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family’ And ‘Good Times’.

TV Academy

The ABC special was recognized on Night 2 of the remote 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Lear accepted the award in a pre-taped Zoom speech alongside fellow executive producers Kerry Washington, Brent Miller, Justin Theroux, Eric Cook and director James Burrows.

As Lear repeated his Emmy win to beat his own record, the previous oldest Emmy winner title holder, Sir David Attenborough, also extended his Emmy winning streak this year, winning his third consecutive Outstanding Narrator Emmy last night. He is 94.

A TV icon, Lear is a 16-time Emmy nominee with six statuettes to his name. Live in Front of a Studio Audience is a one-night-only event, which enlists all-star casts to perform episodes of Lear’s iconic sitcoms.