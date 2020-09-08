‘Normal People’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones To Topline ‘Fresh’ Social Thriller For Legendary

Daisy Edgar-Jones, one of the stars on Hulu’s breakout drama Normal People, has signed on as the lead in the Legendary social thriller Fresh, from screenwriter Lauryn Kahn and first-time feature director Mimi Cave.

Details about the film’s storyline are being kept under wraps.

Legendary acquired the project earlier this year with Hyperobject Industries’ Adam McKay and Kevin Messick attached to produce. McKay and Messick produced Kahn’s romantic comedy Ibiza for Netflix.

Edgar-Jones stood out this year for her performance as Marianne on Normal People, a series adaptation of Sally Rooney’s critically acclaimed, bestselling novel that broke a record for BBC Three marking its best week ever in streaming. The plot follows the tender but complicated relationship between Marianne and Connell (Paul Mescal) from the end of their school days in a small town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

Edgar-Jones’ other credits include coming-of-age indie film Pond Life, international series War of the Worlds, HBO/BBC’s Gentleman Jack and British comedy-drama series Cold Feet.

She is repped by UTA and Hamilton Hodell in the UK.