Noomi Rapace & Aksel Hennie To Star In Thriller ‘The Trip’ From ‘Hansel & Gretel’ Director Tommy Wirkola, XYZ Launches For Toronto

EXCLUSIVE: Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) and Aksel Hennie (The Martian) have been set to co-star in director Tommy Wirkola’s Norwegian-language thriller The Trip, which XYZ will launch world sales on during the Toronto Film Festival.

The film will follow a dysfunctional husband (Hennie) and wife (Rapace) who head to a remote lakeside cabin under the guise of reconnecting, but each has secret designs to kill the other. Before they can carry out their respective plans, unexpected visitors arrive and the couple is faced with a greater danger than anything they could have plotted.

Written by Wirkola (Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters), Nick Ball and John Niven, the film is produced by Kjetil Omberg and Jørgen Storm Rosenberg for 74 Entertainment. XYZ Films is financing and co-reps U.S. with CAA. Nordisk Film Distribution will release in Scandinavia.

The film reunites Wirkola with Rapace after the two worked together on action pic What Happened to Monday. XYZ, Wirkola and 74 Entertainment previously collaborated on comedy horror pic Dead Snow 2.

Rapace, star of the original Millennium series, will next be seen in thriller The Secrets We Keep and drama Lamb. Headhunters star Hennie will next be seen in action-thriller The Doorman.

XYZ’s slate of sales titles include Run Rabbit Run with Elisabeth Moss; Dual starring Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul and Jesse Eisenberg; and Cus and Mike with Anthony Hopkins.

Rapace is repped by CAA, Stella Härnström and Hirsh Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman. Hennie is repped by Paradigm. Wirkola is repped by CAA.