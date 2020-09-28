‘No Sudden Move’: Steven Soderbergh Sets Starry Cast For HBO Max Crime Thriller

Steven Soderbergh has commenced production on his latest film No Sudden Move (f.k.a Kill Switch), a crime thriller that is being produced under his recently formed overall deal with HBO Max. The starry cast ensemble includes Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Benicio Del Toro (Sicario), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Amy Seimetz (The Comey Rule), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol), Noah Jupe (Honey Boy), Bill Duke (Black Lightning), Frankie Shaw (SMILF), and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems).

(L-R) Amy Seimetz, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser and Noah Jupe Mega

Written by Ed Solomon, the film is set in 1955 Detroit and centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

Casey Silver is producing the HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures film, which is shooting on-location under strict COVID-19 safety protocols in Detroit.

“The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I’m very excited behind my mask right now,” said Soderbergh.

(L-R) Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox Mega

“It’s a pleasure to begin production on another project with Steven Soderbergh, Casey Silver and Ed Solomon,” remarked Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max. “We have an incredible partner in Warner Bros. Pictures and an extraordinarily talented cast – we couldn’t be happier to bring No Sudden Move to HBO Max.”

“Steven is a prolific, forward-thinking director who has a two-decade history of making movies at Warner Bros. We look forward to continuing his legacy at WarnerMedia with his intense crime thriller,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

Soderbergh has another film at HBO Max, Let Them All Talk, starring Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges, and Gemma Chan. The drama is about a celebrated author (Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds. This film is expected to launch on the streamer sometime this year.

No Sudden Move marks the third collaboration between Solomon and Soderbergh, having recently worked together on the Bill & Ted Face the Music and the HBO limited series and interactive app Mosaic. Solomon credits also include Men in Black Charlie’s Angels, X-Men, and Now You See Me.