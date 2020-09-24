Hulu’s ‘Run’ To Open Genre Festival Team-Up Nightstream

The Sarah Paulson Hulu thriller Run will have its world premiere as the opening-night film at Nightstream, the virtual film festival that has come out of the partnership of genre fests Boston Underground, Brooklyn Horror, North Bend, Overlook and Popcorn Frights. All had to scrap their annual events because of the pandemic shutdown.

The festival, which is set to run October 8-11, with films available to view on the Eventive platform until October 14, will close with the North American premiere of Quentin Depieux’s Mandibles. Other highlights include the world premiere of Ryûhei Kitamura’s The Doorman, which is toplined by former Batwoman star Ruby Rose, and conversations with Candyman (and Captain Marvel 2) director Nia DaCosta, Mary Harron on the 20th anniversary of American Psycho. A Dinner With the Masters of Horror event will be hosted by fest honoree Mick Garris and is scheduled to feature Joe Dante, Mike Flanagan, John Landis, Ernest Dickerson and others.

Related Story Genre Film Festivals Across The Country Partner For Nightstream Virtual Event

All five festivals teamed to program the Nightstream, which will showcase seven world premieres, nine North American premieres and seven U.S. premiere. Ticket bundles are $65 (for five features or short film programs) or $99 (for 10 features or short film programs, with, both coming with unlimited access to events and panels. Event-only badges will be made available worldwide ($25); screenings will only be available in the U.S.

Proceeds will be shared with filmmakers, charities and businesses in each festival’s home city, and to help the fests recoup losses from their respective shutdowns.

More info here.

Hulu acquired Aneesh Chaganty’s Run from Lionsgate and set a November 20 streaming date for the pic, which stars Paulson and newcomer Kiera Allen as a wheelchair-using, homeschooled teenager who has been raised in isolation by her controlling mother (Paulson). Chloe soon begins to uncover bits and pieces of a secret that leads her to believe her mother is holding a bigger and darker secret .