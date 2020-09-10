Germany’s Night Train Media Hires Olivia Pahl To Head Development & Co-Production

Munich-based Night Train Media, the film and TV production outfit launched by former Tele Munchen Group MD Herbert L. Kloiber earlier this year, has hired Olivia Pahl as Head of Development and Co-Production.

Pahl joins the fledgling company having served similar roles at StudioCanal TV and Tandem Productions. Based in Munich, she will take over the existing slate and will continue to seek further projects.

That slate includes at TV adaptation of Jess Ryder’s psychological thriller novel The Ex-Wife, which is being made with BlackBox Multimedia, and the female-driven augmented reality drama Veil with NENT Group, Starlings Television and Canada’s Mediabiz International.

Night Train Media is backed by the Serafin investment group. The company is a content partner of Scandi outfit NENT Group.

“Olivia has proven herself to be a superb executive with excellent creative instincts, production skills and industry relationships,” Kloiber said. “I am thrilled to have her join me in managing our many existing projects with phenomenal co-production partners and growing our slate with more great content.”