Nicole Ari Parker Joins ‘Chicago P.D’ In Key New Role As Cop Drama Tackles Police Reform In Season 8

EXCLUSIVE: Empire alumna Nicole Ari Parker is joining NBC’s Chicago PD for a major recurring role on the upcoming eighth season of the Dick Wolf drama series. She will play Deputy Superintendent Samatha Miller. From Atlanta originally, Miller is a progressive, ardent proponent of police reform. She wants to help Voight (Jason Beghe) and Intelligence adapt to the new reality, but will not tolerate breaches of the new police guidelines and protocols.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Cop shows came under scrutiny for their depiction of police work in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, which triggered nationwide protests against police brutality. The topic is expected to be addressed by most — if not all — cop shows in their upcoming seasons. Chicago P.D.‘s central character Detective Sergeant Hank Voight (Beghe) has been among those singled out for his violent methods that include breaking fingers with pliers and putting guns in the mouths of criminals. Parker’s Miller is expected to rein in that behavior and hold Voight and his team accountable by imposing high professional standards.

A spinoff from Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., which has been renewed for three more seasons, revolves around members of the Chicago police department run by Voight.

Wolf executive produces with Rick Eid, Eriq LaSalle, Derek Haas, Arthur. W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Parker is currently under a hold deal at NBC tied to the drama pilot At That Age, which could not be filmed because of the coronavirus pandemic and has been rolled to next season. Most recently, Parker was a series regular on the Fox’s Empire. She is repped by Gersh and Vault Entertainment.