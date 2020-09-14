‘Happy Valley’ Producer Nicola Shindler To Launch Scripted Label Within ITV Studios

UK producer and executive Nicola Shindler, who most recently served as Chief Creative Officer of Studiocanal UK, is leaving the Euro studio to launch a scripted label within ITV Studios.

Based in Manchester, the label will see her develop and produce premium drama for the UK and international market. She will join and launch the label in 2021 with international distribution handled by ITV Studios.

Shindler is known for her work on series including Happy Valley, Last Tango In Halifax and Queer As Folk. She won her first of seven BAFTAs as producer on Hillsborough for ITV.

The respected producer joined Studiocanal in 2018 following the departure of long-time UK chief Danny Perkins. However, there was less room at the inn after the arrival of former eOne UK boss Alex Hamilton earlier this year, an appointment which saw Shindler’s role shift from UK CEO to UK Chief Creative Officer.

We’re still awaiting word on when Shindler will leave Studiocanal but we hear she will continue to oversee Studiocanal-owned production brand Red Production Company up until she joins the ITV-backed label.

Among projects Shindler was shepherding at Studiocanal was the Noel Clarke-produced shark attack movie Something In The Water.

Julian Bellamy, MD ITV Studios, said: “Nicola is one of Britain’s most talented and prolific drama producers. She’s been behind some of the UK’s best, most memorable dramas from Queer As Folk to Happy Valley and I’m delighted that Nicola will be starting a new drama venture with ITV Studios. I’m looking forward to, with Nicola, sharing more details about her new label next year when she joins”