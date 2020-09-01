Nickelodeon Ups Ramsey Naito To President Of Animation

Nickelodeon has promoted Ramsey Naito to President of Animation. The move elevates Naito from her former position as EVP of Animation Production and Development for the Nickelodeon Group.

In her new role, Naito oversees the network’s animation content across all formats and platforms — linear, digital, TV movies, theatrical motion pictures and SVOD. Based at Nickelodeon’s Burbank, CA studio, Naito continues to report to Brian Robbins, president of ViacomCBS Kids & Family.

Naito joined Nickelodeon in 2018. Since then, she has been behind such projects as the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy from Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios; adaptations of best-selling books Real Pigeons Fight Crime, produced by James Corden and Ben Winston, and Big Nate; Tiny Chef in partnership with Imagine Kids+Family; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theatrical motion picture in partnership with Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver and PAW Patrol: The Movie targeting a 2021 release; and SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.

Naito also manages the day-to-day operations of Nickelodeon’s current series and development slate, overseeing network franchises SpongeBob SquarePants, The Casagrandes, The Loud House, Baby Shark, Blue’s Clues & You!, Santiago of the Seas, the upcoming Rugrats reboot and the recently announced original series Middlemost Post.

Naito also oversaw the network’s multi-year output deal with Netflix to produce original animated feature films and television series.

“Ramsey has led the transformation of our Animation Studio through the combination of impeccable creative vision and on-point business instincts, and her appointment to President reflects the scope of talent and soul she brings to our organization,” said Robbins. “In very short order, she has re-energized and rebuilt our animation teams while bringing in a string of new talent, storytellers, artists, production teams and voice actors to elevate Nick’s overall animation output and leadership position even further.”