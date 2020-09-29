Nickelodeon Animation Draws Up New Leadership Team With Three Promotions, VP Hire

Nickelodeon has bolstered its toon team with the hire of Conrad Montgomery as VP Current Series, Animation, and three promotions: Dana Cluverius to SVP Current Series Animation, Claudia Spinelli as SVP Animation Development and Kelley Gardner as VP Current Series Animation.

“I am incredibly excited to see Conrad, Dana, Claudia and Kelley take on these roles as we grow our original and franchise animation slate,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation. “Over time, they have demonstrated their undying passion for developing new content and delivering successful shows to Nick’s lineup.”

Dana Cluverius, left, and Claudia Spinelli Nickelodeon

Montgomery was Senior Director, Current Series, at Cartoon Network, where he supervised shows including Adventure Time, Regular Show and Steven Universe. Cluverius, who had been VP Current Series Animation, continues to serve as Executive in Charge of the Nick series The Loud House and The Casagrandes. Spinelli, who was VP Animation Development, manages the development new animated franchise content including Star Trek: Prodigy and the spinoff Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. Formerly Director of Current Series Animation, Gardner is Exec in Charge of SpongeBob SquarePants, Kamp Koral and Star Trek: Prodigy.

Conrad Montgomery, left, and Kelley Gardner Nickelodeon

Cluverius and Spinelli will continue to report to Naito, Gardner reports to Cluverius, and Montgomery reports to Cluverius. All are based at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio headquarters in Burbank.