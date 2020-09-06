How To Watch Nick Cordero’s Tribute; Wife Amanda Kloots Thanks Fans For Support Of Late Broadway Star

A tribute for the late Tony award-winning actor Nick Cordero will go live today at 4PM PST/7PM EST on broadwayondemand.com. His wife Amanda Kloots has taken to Instagram in the days leading up to the tribute to remember her husband who died on July 5 after a battle with coronavirus.

Kloots gave frequent updates on his health throughout the battle and has since posted emotional and moving videos and tributes to Cordero.

“You’ve been gone two months today,” she wrote in a caption to a picture of her and Cordero. “There isn’t a day I haven’t missed you, cried for you and wished I could go back in time.”

She invited fans to join her in Sunday’s live public memorial that will feature family, friends and former castmates who starred with him in productions of A Bronx Tale, Waitress, Rock of Ages, among others. The tribute event will include photographs, videos, memories and speeches to celebrate his life.

“There has been so much love going into making this memorial as special as Nick was,” she added. “Thank you to any and all who gave their time and talent so graciously.”

The Tony nominee and his family had endured a long and difficult battle with the virus since his diagnosis in early April. Throughout his fight against the coronavirus, his wife Kloots continued to share the ups and downs.

Live Your Life, a live recording of Cordero’s April 2019 show at New York’s Feinstein’s/54 Below cabaret, will be released by Broadway Records on September 17.