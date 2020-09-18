Nick Cordero Posthumous Album ‘Live Your Life’ Hits #1 On Day Of Release

Nick Cordero’s album Live Your Life: Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below, released posthumously yesterday on what would have been the Broadway star’s 42nd birthday, hit #1 on iTunes album chart last night.

Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram last night, “#1 on ITunes might be the BEST birthday gift Nick could have ever got! He’s up in heaven going “Guys! Oh my God! Really?! This is incredible! THANK YOU!” If you know my husbands voice you can imagine it. Thank you to @bwayrecords @vandeanproducer @michaeljmoritz – this is because of you!”

The live cabaret recording, with guest appearances from Kathryn Gallagher, Zach Braff and more, subsequently dropped to the second and third spots on Thursday, with Taylor Swift’s Folklore (Deluxe Version) and Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now Part 1 battling for the top spot.

Cordero’s album is directed and music directed by Michael J Moritz Jr. Cordero, who died July 5 following a 95-day battle with COVID-19, recorded the live album in April 2019 at New York’s Feinstein’s/54 Below cabaret. Cordero and Moritz had planned to release the recording but those plans were put on hold when the singer fell ill.

Kloots and Broadway Records announced after Cordero’s death that the album would be released on the singer’s Sept. 17 birthday.