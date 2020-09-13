NFL Media, Dish Network Reach Carriage Agreement For NFL Network, NFL RedZone

NFL Media and Dish Network Corporation have reached a new carriage agreement for NFL Network and NFL RedZone. Distribution of both networks has been restored on Dish TV and Sling TV (as part of the Sling TV Blue package) today, the first Sunday of the 2020 NFL regular season.

The last agreement ended in June. NFL Media said at the time it “remains committed to negotiating an agreement and has offered terms consistent with those in place with other distributors.”

Without a distribution agreement in place for NFL Network and NFL RedZone, Dish and Sling subscribers missed daily shows Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL Now, and the newly launched Player’s Choice series featuring classic games and long-form storytelling from the NFL Films archive.

The NFL Network features a slate of exclusive games. Those include a trio of matchups at the start of the NFL season and two Saturday doubleheaders in Weeks 15 & 16. In addition to games, Sunday coverage on NFL Network features the Emmy-nominated NFL GameDay Morning.

“We join millions of NFL fans who are thrilled to see NFL Network and NFL RedZone back on Dish and Sling TV in time for the 2020 NFL season,” said Hans Schroeder, EVP and chief operating officer of NFL Media. “Our goal is to provide NFL fans everywhere the opportunity to view award-winning coverage of America’s favorite sport and Dish and Sling TV are important partners in that mission.”

“We’re excited to have reached an agreement that benefits all parties, most importantly our customers and NFL fans,” said Andy LeCuyer, Dish’s senior vice president of programming. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations.”

NFL RedZone provides live coverage of NFL action from across the country and every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoons during the NFL season.