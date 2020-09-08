NFL Returning To Channel 5 In UK For MNF & Sunday Magazine Show

A new three-year deal between the National Football League (NFL) and ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) will see the UK’s Channel 5 air Monday Night Football on free-to-air this season. The channel will also carry a new Sunday morning magazine program.

MNF will be broadcast live from Channel 5’s studio in LA, where presenter Kirsten Watson will be joined by former All-Pro Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew and other guests.

The Sunday morning show, titled NFL End Zone, will be presented by American actress and singer, Cory Yarckin. The show will be shot and filmed on location in the U.S. each week and will air at 11.30am each Sunday.

Channel 5 was previously an NFL broadcaster from 1998 to 2009. The channel will kick off its coverage this Sunday and on Monday will show the New York Giants vs Pittsburgh Steelers.

The multiplatform deal, made in partnership with Velocity, VCNI’s branded content studio, will also see new NFL content across MTV International’s digital platforms in the UK.

“We are very proud to have agreed a new partnership with ViacomCBS and Channel 5,” said Sameer Pabari, NFL Managing Director, International Media. “The range of content available across different time slots and platforms means there is something for everyone – from established fans to those new to the sport. We look forward to working with the ViacomCBS family to develop a vibrant community around their coverage of our sport.”