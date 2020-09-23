NewFest’s New York LGBTQ Film Festival Sets Lineup, Will Open With ‘Ammonite’

The hybrid in-person/virtual New York LGBTQ Film Festival will kick off October 16 with the Kate Winslet-Saoirse Ronan movie Ammonite as its opening-night film. Director Francis Lee will also receive the festival’s inaugural World Queer Visionary Award during ahead of the movie’s drive-in screening at the Queens Drive-In at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Organizer NewFest said Wednesday in unveiling the lineup that the fest’s 32nd edition will wrap with a virtual screening of Faraz Shariat’s No Hard Feelings which won the Teddy Award at this year’s Berlin Film Festival.

Other highlights of this year’s fest include a special sneak drive-in preview of Alan Ball’s road trip comedy Uncle Frank, which bowed earlier this year at Sundance, and the world premiere of Ryan Spahn’s Norah Highland, which was shot entirely during the pandemic. The premiere will be followed by a Q&A with Spahn and actor Michael Urie.

The festival is set to run October 16-27 with 24 narrative features and 14 documentary features in competition, along with panels as well as episodics and shorts program. More than 120 new films will be available to virtual ticket holders via NewFest’s on-demand platform.

