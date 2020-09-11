Click to Skip Ad
New York Film Critics Circle To Unveil 2020 Winners In December

(L-R) Alec Baldwin, Joe Pesci, Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 7 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The New York Film Critics Circle will vote for its 2020 awards on December 18, the organization said Friday.

Last year, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was named the NYFCC’s best film on December 4, a day after the National Board of Review bestowed the pic the same honor. Both critics groups are always among the first of the awards season to select their annual awards.

The timing will be different this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the National Board of Review said it would vote on its winners January 26.

Like the NBR and other awards staples from the Oscars to BAFTA and more, rhe NYFCC, whose members include critics from newspapers, magazines and online publications, has also adjusted its eligibility requirements. Films released either in theaters or on digital platforms between January 1-December 31, 2020 will be considered; the exhibition industry has mostly been shut down since March.

“This is a year unlike any other in our lifetimes. But the world of movies hasn’t stopped, and already, even in this very strange year, we’ve seen a range of films and performances that have impressed and moved us. It’s more important than ever to celebrate the way movies can connect us, and the NYFCC is looking forward to honoring the best of 2020,” NYFCC chair Stephanie Zacharek said.

