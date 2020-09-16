New York Comic Con Sets Panels For ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, ‘Lower Decks’ And ‘The Stand’

CBS All Access’s Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks are beaming down to New York Comic-Con this year and joining them is the streamer’s forthcoming limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand. The virtual confab is set to take place October 8-11 and will be available to watch on YouTube and FindtheMetaverse.com.

The panels will kick off opening day of NYCC and will feature cast and producers from both Star Trek series as well as The Stand. The program will include suprise guests, news and exclusive inside looks at the shows. Read all details of the panel below.

Thursday, October 8 at 12PM ET/9AM, PT



STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Join the creator of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Mike McMahan, and series voice cast for a special edition of CBS

All Access’ official Star Trek after-show, The Ready Room, as they dive into the season one finale with host Wil Wheaton. Voice cast appearing include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY

Be the first to learn the latest about Star: Trek Discovery before season three premieres on October 15. Join series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz; new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander; and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, for an exclusive conversation on what’s in store for the U.S.S. Discovery crew. Moderated by Sarah Rodman of Entertainment Weekly.

Friday, October 9 at 12:40PM ET/9:40AM PT

THE STAND

Exclusive Q&A with Cast + Inside Look

Based on Stephen King’s iconic post-apocalyptic novel of the same name, the much-anticipated limited event series asks the question “where will you stand?” in the ultimate fight between good and evil. Join series stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young and Owen Teague alongside showrunner Benjamin Cavell and executive producer Taylor Elmore, as they discuss bringing this epic story to life and what fans can expect when the series premieres December 17. Moderated by Anthony Breznican of Vanity

Fair.